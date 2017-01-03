Millions in grants to fund regional trail gap closures through Vallejo

Trails connecting Vallejo to American Canyon and the Napa Valley should be ready for use by 2021, now that the project has been awarded $4.2 million in grants, officials of the various agencies involved said Wednesday. The project will close about 3.6 miles of gaps between the San Francisco Bay Trail and the Napa Valley Vine Trail in the only area where the two overlap, which is mostly in Vallejo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.