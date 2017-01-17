Michelle Whitney: Council to review PB status

Once again, Participatory Budgeting City Staff Liaisons went before the Council on Jan. 10 10 to recommend that unused or unspent monies from Cycle 1, 2, and 3 projects be rolled into uncompleted projects or rolled back into the general fund. This recommendation is contrary to what the Steering Committee unanimously voted on during its December meeting and is contrary to past recommendations.

