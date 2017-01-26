Michael J. Haworth: A few reminders ...
Just a few reminders for Peter Brooks, Gaylene Bartlett, Michael Deocampo, T. J. Walkup, Jimmy Genn, Rod Duncan, Fred Menard, Anne Carr, Kay Flavell and others who continue to cover old ground even though their concerns and questions about the Orcem green cement mill, being considered for the long since closed General Mills Flour Plant location in south Vallejo, have previously been addressed, answered and laid to rest ... oh, how I wish: • Dust, which will be kept to a minimum does not cause asthma. No one knows exactly what does.
