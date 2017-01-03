McConnell selected as Vallejoa s vice...

McConnell selected as Vallejoa s vice mayor

13 hrs ago Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

Vallejo Mayor Bob Sampayan's first unofficial action transpired on election night when he declared Councilmember Robert McConnell would become the city's next vice mayor. Sampayan's edict came true Tuesday night as the newly seated Vallejo City Council voted 6-0 to name McConnell as vice mayor for the 2017 calendar year.

