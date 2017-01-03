McConnell selected as Vallejoa s vice mayor
Vallejo Mayor Bob Sampayan's first unofficial action transpired on election night when he declared Councilmember Robert McConnell would become the city's next vice mayor. Sampayan's edict came true Tuesday night as the newly seated Vallejo City Council voted 6-0 to name McConnell as vice mayor for the 2017 calendar year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|McConnell selected as Vallejo's vice mayor
|8 min
|me too
|16
|Anne Carr: From hope to despair
|1 hr
|what next
|7
|Nancy Pelosi re-elected as House Democrats' leader
|1 hr
|what next
|4
|Reflect on the good times in Vallejo past & pre... (Oct '08)
|2 hr
|shipfixr
|1,053
|Rents to Rise After Inauguration?
|3 hr
|Anon
|4
|Trump's deportation vow spurs California farmer...
|3 hr
|Anon
|3
|New Czar Demands Deport Poor
|4 hr
|Now Addmin Cuties
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC