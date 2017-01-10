Man shot in Vallejo, dies at hospital

Man shot in Vallejo, dies at hospital

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: KRON 4

At about 7:11 p.m., police received a report of a shooting that had just occurred in an alley in the 500 block of Tuolumne Street. Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to contact Det.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rapper convicted in Mac Dre-related slaying (Jul '08) 1 hr Westwood 148
Claim: Trump 'Threatens Mental Health of Young ... 1 hr Birds Landing Bob 9
Governor preps to release budget amid uncertainty 1 hr Birds Landing Bob 3
Vallejo animal shelter seeks sandbagging volunt... 2 hr barking up the li... 31
Reflect on the good times in Vallejo past & pre... (Oct '08) 5 hr 5 shootings 1 dead 1,057
Paula McConnell: Just say 'Vallejo' 9 hr im felling sammie 29
'Audit the Fed' May Finally Pass Congress 11 hr Mammy tol ya 4
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Solano County was issued at January 10 at 3:10AM PST

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,969 • Total comments across all topics: 277,787,901

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC