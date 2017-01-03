Man shot after alleged altercation in Burger King parking lot
A man was shot in Vallejo on Tuesday night after an altercation in a fast food parking lot, a police spokesperson said. A 34-year-old Vallejo resident said he was exiting the Burger King drive-through on Mariposa around 8:15 p.m. when he alleges a tan car in the parking lot backed out of stall and almost hit him, a police spokesperson said.
