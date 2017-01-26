Man leads Benicia police on dangerous chase
BENICIA >> A Vallejo man was taken into custody on Wednesday after he led officers on a short but dangerous high-speed chase down Military West, Lieutenant Scott Przekurat said. At 9:30 a.m., a caller reported that two suspicious males were allegedly looking into cars in the parking lot of Raley's in the Southampton Shopping Center, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jesse Bethel High locked down after daytime sho...
|1 hr
|davey
|11
|Exclusive: Trump expected to sign executive ord...
|1 hr
|Uncle Hunker
|24
|Vallejo Rent Control Policy Like San Francisco ??? (Feb '12)
|1 hr
|vernon
|13
|Parking Lot Sex Annoys Commuters
|5 hr
|do do heads
|2
|Vallejo near bottom of best family places in th...
|7 hr
|sammie saw it too
|18
|Human trafficking operation nets 14 arrests
|12 hr
|Roudy The Second
|6
|Former Vallejo police officer arrested for dome...
|22 hr
|Sid
|24
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC