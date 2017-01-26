Man leads Benicia police on dangerous...

Man leads Benicia police on dangerous chase

5 hrs ago

BENICIA >> A Vallejo man was taken into custody on Wednesday after he led officers on a short but dangerous high-speed chase down Military West, Lieutenant Scott Przekurat said. At 9:30 a.m., a caller reported that two suspicious males were allegedly looking into cars in the parking lot of Raley's in the Southampton Shopping Center, police said.

