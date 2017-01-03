Man accused of shooting two men at Benicia bar appears in court
The man accused of shooting two men Nov. 27 in a Benicia bar, Bottom of the Fifth, appeared in court for a preliminary hearing Wednesday morning. Dressed in a formal black suit and tie, 33-year-old Daniel Lopez of Vallejo sat quietly next to his public defender as evidence and witnesses were presented before presiding Judge Tim Kam.
