List of Bay Area Trump inauguration protests

Tens of thousands of people will take to the Bay Area streets over the next few days to protest Donald Trump's inauguration as President of the United States. Starting on Thursday and running through Saturday, multiple marches, protests and gatherings will take place in Oakland, San Jose, San Francisco, Vallejo, and Walnut Creek, among other places.

