List of Bay Area Trump inauguration protests
Tens of thousands of people will take to the Bay Area streets over the next few days to protest Donald Trump's inauguration as President of the United States. Starting on Thursday and running through Saturday, multiple marches, protests and gatherings will take place in Oakland, San Jose, San Francisco, Vallejo, and Walnut Creek, among other places.
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|VCUSD eyes replacing paging system
|41 min
|Steve
|6
|Tiburon police intercept trio after burglary at...
|1 hr
|moms trailer spac...
|6
|138k Russians at Inauguration
|1 hr
|dont use my name ...
|1
|Free pedstrian safety training set for Vallejo
|5 hr
|night desk
|11
|Reflect on the good times in Vallejo past & pre... (Oct '08)
|14 hr
|Prussian
|1,079
|Brown Projects Economic Slowdown, Deficit In Ne...
|19 hr
|MAGA
|3
|California Withdraws Immigrant Health Care Request
|19 hr
|MAGA
|3
