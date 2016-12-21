Letter: Time to get the lead out ... of our waters
There are 3 comments on the The Reporter story from Sunday, titled Letter: Time to get the lead out ... of our waters. In it, The Reporter reports that:
The recent tragedy in Flint, Michigan has demonstrated to all us how important it is to protect our water supplies from lead contamination. Other California cities such as Oakland and San Francisco have had the lead telephone cables removed from their underground conduits and right-of-ways.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Reporter.
|
#1 Yesterday
OH NO!
|
#2 Yesterday
on the one hand it's great news, most people in Calif are either illegals or democrats and none of them will be missed, it's every man for themselves
|
#3 Yesterday
we have lead in the air quite often, you know what i am saying?
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bob Sampayan to be sworn in as Vallejo's mayor ...
|3 hr
|Anon
|16
|Democrats Prepare for Violent Revolution
|4 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|2016 was the year white liberals woke up
|7 hr
|Stone Cold
|2
|Tech's power shifts as Obama fades to Trump
|9 hr
|kenny the puffer
|5
|California Democrats 'Legalize' Child Prostitution
|11 hr
|Anonymous
|7
|Vallejo mother gives birth to Solano's first ba...
|12 hr
|Heather
|7
|'Peak Solar' Hits California
|13 hr
|fly like an eagle
|2
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC