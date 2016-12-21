There are on the The Reporter story from Sunday, titled Letter: Time to get the lead out ... of our waters. In it, The Reporter reports that:

The recent tragedy in Flint, Michigan has demonstrated to all us how important it is to protect our water supplies from lead contamination. Other California cities such as Oakland and San Francisco have had the lead telephone cables removed from their underground conduits and right-of-ways.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Reporter.