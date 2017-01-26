Lemon-themed cooking contest set for Saturday in Vallejo
Vallejo's second annual Lemon Festival: Lemon Recipe Cook-off is set for this Saturday at The Hub on Georgia Street. All manner of scrumptious, lemon-based delights will be submitted for official judging.
