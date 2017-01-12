LaDonna Williams: Dona t let Vallejo be Flint

Mr. Cisney, your very long letter in support of Orcem coming to Vallejo should alarm every resident of Vallejo! Especially you being a city employee in our planning department makes your letter irresponsible. First, you mention Grace Patterson Elementary School's proximity to the highway, so clearly you have the “those people are already impacted by pollution so it's OK to hurt them more at any cost” mentality.

