Kaiser Vallejo gets high marks for Medicare members care

Kaiser Permanente Vallejo Medical Center got among the highest marks possible from the California Office of the Patient Advocate , Kaiser officials announced Thursday. The Permanente Medical Group serving Kaiser members and patients at the Kaiser Permanente Vallejo Medical Center received 4.5-star ratings for overall performance - among the highest OPA recognitions - in the second annual Medical Group Report Card for Medicare Advantage Members, they said.

