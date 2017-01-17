Judge orders Vallejo police to turn over evidence in a Gone Girla case

A federal court judge ruled Wednesday that Vallejo Police Department must comply with requests to turn over crucial information relating to the defamation case brought forth by mislabeled “Gone Girl” suspects Aaron Quinn and Denise Huskins. During a hearing between attorneys representing Quinn, Huskins and the City of Vallejo, the police department's alleged unwillingness to provide electronic records of communication during the time of Huskins' kidnapping was called into question.

