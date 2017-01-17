Judge orders Vallejo police to turn o...

Judge orders Vallejo police to turn over evidence in a Gone Girla case

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

A federal court judge ruled Wednesday that Vallejo Police Department must comply with requests to turn over crucial information relating to the defamation case brought forth by mislabeled “Gone Girl” suspects Aaron Quinn and Denise Huskins. During a hearing between attorneys representing Quinn, Huskins and the City of Vallejo, the police department's alleged unwillingness to provide electronic records of communication during the time of Huskins' kidnapping was called into question.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Brown Projects Economic Slowdown, Deficit In Ne... 3 min Barnabas 2
Free pedstrian safety training set for Vallejo 29 min RSimmons 2
News Vallejo police release sketch of pawnshop murde... 7 hr Kurshan 14 Arrests 5
News Police interrupt Vallejo home invasion robbery (Oct '12) 8 hr jam fan 30
News Former Vallejo police officer arrested for dome... 8 hr Kurshan 14 Arrests 20
Judge orders Vallejo police to turn over eviden... 8 hr Anonymous 1
Sanctuary Cities Are Risk for Taxpayers, WarnsÂ…... 9 hr could be 2
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,223 • Total comments across all topics: 278,048,853

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC