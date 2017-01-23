Jesse Bethel High locked down after d...

Jesse Bethel High locked down after daytime shooting

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

Students from Jesse Bethel High School in Vallejo temporarily sought shelter Tuesday after shots were fired in the school's parking lot. At approximately 3:20 p.m., multiple gunshots on schools grounds were reported from various sources, prompting an emergency response from officers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Exclusive: Trump expected to sign executive ord... 4 hr some cities do it 4
Jesse Bethel High locked down after daytime sho... 4 hr some cities do it 6
News Human trafficking operation nets 14 arrests 4 hr Citizen 3
Vallejo police seek to add crime analyst to dep... 4 hr some cities do it 4
News Vallejo near bottom of best family places in th... 5 hr you better shop a... 12
Revolutionary Cement Eco-Cem Launched in New Ze... 5 hr I Got Your Utopia 5
Faraday Claims Tesla-Beating Supercar 6 hr Anonymous 8
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,464 • Total comments across all topics: 278,243,009

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC