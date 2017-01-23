Jesse Bethel High locked down after daytime shooting
Students from Jesse Bethel High School in Vallejo temporarily sought shelter Tuesday after shots were fired in the school's parking lot. At approximately 3:20 p.m., multiple gunshots on schools grounds were reported from various sources, prompting an emergency response from officers.
