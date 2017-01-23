Jeff Carlson: Forward into the past a...

Jeff Carlson: Forward into the past a " the myth of industrial economic stimulus

The conjured up imagery of an industrial-fueled economic renaissance coming to south Vallejo is all smoke and mirrors. The story goes that if we just agree to forget the shared vision for a connected and accessible waterfront generated by our General Plan update process and instead approve a marine terminal and slag cement mill, Vallejo will rise like a phoenix from the ashes of financial ruin.

