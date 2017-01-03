January 5 Vallejo A&E Source: Journey...

January 5 Vallejo A&E Source: Journeya s Valory, others in tribute show at Empress

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

Nobody knows that more than Ross Valory, bass player for roughly 20 years with Journey. And as good as the supergroup may be, Valory is the first to acknowledge Tom Size as the wizard behind the curtain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
California girds to protect undocumented foreig... 31 min Anon 9
Faraday Claims Tesla-Beating Supercar 7 hr Citizen 3
California Hires Eric Holder as Legal Bulwark A... 7 hr im feelin sammie 4
It's a fact: the Bay Area rental market has sof... 8 hr no way 2
Trump presidency puts California Legislature in... 8 hr no way 5
Reflect on the good times in Vallejo past & pre... (Oct '08) 8 hr Vallejo Visitor 1,049
Rents to Rise After Inauguration? 11 hr Anon 2
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Solano County was issued at January 04 at 2:37PM PST

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. General Motors
  4. North Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,771 • Total comments across all topics: 277,605,504

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC