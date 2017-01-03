January 5 Vallejo A&E Source: Journeya s Valory, others in tribute show at Empress
Nobody knows that more than Ross Valory, bass player for roughly 20 years with Journey. And as good as the supergroup may be, Valory is the first to acknowledge Tom Size as the wizard behind the curtain.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California girds to protect undocumented foreig...
|31 min
|Anon
|9
|Faraday Claims Tesla-Beating Supercar
|7 hr
|Citizen
|3
|California Hires Eric Holder as Legal Bulwark A...
|7 hr
|im feelin sammie
|4
|It's a fact: the Bay Area rental market has sof...
|8 hr
|no way
|2
|Trump presidency puts California Legislature in...
|8 hr
|no way
|5
|Reflect on the good times in Vallejo past & pre... (Oct '08)
|8 hr
|Vallejo Visitor
|1,049
|Rents to Rise After Inauguration?
|11 hr
|Anon
|2
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC