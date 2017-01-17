January 19 Vallejo A&E Source: Acclaimed guitarist at Blue Note Napa
Sure, Eric Johnson would have loved to gain instant attention and gobs of cash thrown his way earlier in his career. But, as it turned out, he's doing just fine - even if it took the public to catch up with what the guitarist's peers knew for years: He's one of the top players in the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Vallejo police officer arrested for dome...
|2 hr
|Whitey McKracken
|19
|Police interrupt Vallejo home invasion robbery (Oct '12)
|3 hr
|Birds Landing Bob
|29
|Democrats: Left in the Lurch
|3 hr
|rats
|3
|Congress looks to punish 'sanctuary campus' col...
|3 hr
|lowest s a ts
|2
|VCUSD eyes replacing paging system
|5 hr
|ReneG
|4
|California Strikes a Bold Pose as Vanguard of t...
|6 hr
|lock her up
|3
|Davis to host retirement dinner; raise funds fo...
|9 hr
|ditto
|4
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC