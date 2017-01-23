Human trafficking operation nets 14 a...

Human trafficking operation nets 14 arrests

There are 3 comments on the The Reporter story from 11 hrs ago, titled Human trafficking operation nets 14 arrests. In it, The Reporter reports that:

Detectives posed online as customers while contacting prostitutes believed to be under age for a human trafficking operation in Fairfield during the weekend that yielded a staggering 14 arrests, Fairfield police announced. The operation occurred Jan. 21, at a residence in the 2100 block of W Texas Street, where, after agreeing on a price for various sex acts, detectives from the Fairfield Police Department's Investigations Bureau instructed all alleged prostitutes to meet them.

Hetero

Vallejo, CA

#1 5 hrs ago
naughty,naughty, naughty
you better shop around

Vallejo, CA

#2 5 hrs ago
that is a lot of democrats !

Citizen

Vallejo, CA

#3 4 hrs ago
Good to know the Fairfield crime rate is so low the popo have nothing better to do but hassle working girls. A lot cheaper to pay for it than marry it.
