Hearing delayed for Vallejo murder su...

Hearing delayed for Vallejo murder suspect

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

A suspect in a Vallejo homicide appeared briefly Wednesday in Solano County Superior Court, where attorneys and the judge agreed to vacate the date of the man's upcoming probable cause hearing. Devon Ervin, 23, of Vallejo, was arrested March 4 in connection to the shooting death of 26-year-old Jami Scholler at a home along the 500 block of Central Avenue in Vallejo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Worel seeks to replace Vallejo school board pre... 30 min Anon 15
Vallejo police lieutenant takes San Pablo job 59 min GEE 4
Reflect on the good times in Vallejo past & pre... (Oct '08) 1 hr Bob Allison 1,069
News Police interrupt Vallejo home invasion robbery (Oct '12) 1 hr Jamfan999 28
Grand Juries Can Probe Police Shootings 1 hr Anonymous 3
Peter Brooks: Another polluter 2 hr Horses Mouth 3
PG&E chops 450 jobs in restructuring 2 hr Kilowood 3
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Solano County was issued at January 12 at 9:25AM PST

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,638 • Total comments across all topics: 277,841,049

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC