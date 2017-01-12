Hearing delayed for Vallejo murder suspect

A suspect in a Vallejo homicide appeared briefly Wednesday in Solano County Superior Court, where attorneys and the judge agreed to vacate the date of the man's upcoming probable cause hearing. Devon Ervin, 23, of Vallejo, was arrested March 4 in connection to the shooting death of 26-year-old Jami Scholler at a home along the 500 block of Central Avenue in Vallejo.

