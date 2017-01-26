Habitat for Humanity awards home to Vallejo family

The family of six was recently selected by Habitat for Humanity to be the new owners of a house in the 700 block of Tregaskis Ave. in Vallejo. Though it isn't built yet, Habitat for Humanity Director Kathy Hoffman explained it will be a 1,494 square foot single-story house with four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a two-car garage.

