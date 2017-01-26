Habitat for Humanity awards home to V...

Habitat for Humanity awards home to Vallejo family

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

The family of six was recently selected by Habitat for Humanity to be the new owners of a house in the 700 block of Tregaskis Ave. in Vallejo. Though it isn't built yet, Habitat for Humanity Director Kathy Hoffman explained it will be a 1,494 square foot single-story house with four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a two-car garage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Exclusive: Trump expected to sign executive ord... 44 min I Am The ICEman 30
Poll Vallejo Rent Control Policy Like San Francisco ??? (Feb '12) 47 min I Am The ICEman 18
News Update on school accused of having students eat... 4 hr Sam 1
News Pomos seek to create long-needed homeland, casi... 4 hr Tiger 37
Vallejo's second homicide of 2017 is an officer... 8 hr Jesus 9
Supervisor asks commission to deny south Vallej... 19 hr We Saw It All 15
3-year, voter-backed mental health budget plan ... 20 hr liars 3
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,113 • Total comments across all topics: 278,353,895

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC