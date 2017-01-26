Habitat for Humanity awards home to Vallejo family
The family of six was recently selected by Habitat for Humanity to be the new owners of a house in the 700 block of Tregaskis Ave. in Vallejo. Though it isn't built yet, Habitat for Humanity Director Kathy Hoffman explained it will be a 1,494 square foot single-story house with four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a two-car garage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Exclusive: Trump expected to sign executive ord...
|44 min
|I Am The ICEman
|30
|Vallejo Rent Control Policy Like San Francisco ??? (Feb '12)
|47 min
|I Am The ICEman
|18
|Update on school accused of having students eat...
|4 hr
|Sam
|1
|Pomos seek to create long-needed homeland, casi...
|4 hr
|Tiger
|37
|Vallejo's second homicide of 2017 is an officer...
|8 hr
|Jesus
|9
|Supervisor asks commission to deny south Vallej...
|19 hr
|We Saw It All
|15
|3-year, voter-backed mental health budget plan ...
|20 hr
|liars
|3
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC