GVRD board seeking Measure K extension
Vallejo voters could be asked in May to extend a parcel tax which generates $2 million each year for the Greater Vallejo Recreation District, even though the tax doesn't expire until next year. The GVRD Board of Directors will decide Thursday whether to call for a special mail election, seeking voter approval to extend Measure K. Narrowly approved in 2012, the six-year parcel tax levies a $48 per parcel tax on most Vallejo homes in an attempt to offset GVRD budget shortages.
