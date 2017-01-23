GVRD board seeking Measure K extension

17 hrs ago Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

Vallejo voters could be asked in May to extend a parcel tax which generates $2 million each year for the Greater Vallejo Recreation District, even though the tax doesn't expire until next year. The GVRD Board of Directors will decide Thursday whether to call for a special mail election, seeking voter approval to extend Measure K. Narrowly approved in 2012, the six-year parcel tax levies a $48 per parcel tax on most Vallejo homes in an attempt to offset GVRD budget shortages.

