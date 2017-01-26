GVRD board approves special May election to extend Measure K
Vallejo voters should expect to receive a ballot in the mail this May after the Greater Vallejo Recreation District Board of Directors voted Thursday to call for a special election in an effort to extend Measure K. Narrowly approved in 2012, Measure K levies a $48 per parcel tax on most Vallejo homes generating $2 million annually for the GVRD budget. GVRD General Manager Shane McAffee said the Solano County Registrar of Voters quoted a price of about $600,000 to handle the special election.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vallejo Together, partners, unveil cityÂ’s new h... (Apr '16)
|47 min
|betty
|14
|Supervisor asks commission to deny south Vallej...
|4 hr
|My Little Friend
|20
|School Board test on Wednesday
|4 hr
|Harry
|9
|Willie Brown: SF could be at the top of Trump's...
|5 hr
|I LOVE America
|4
|Mike Haworth: A Few Reminders
|6 hr
|sam junior
|3
|Vallejo's second homicide of 2017 is an officer...
|18 hr
|Bye bye
|14
|Matier & Ross: Bay Area was heading for sanctua...
|22 hr
|hate them all
|3
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC