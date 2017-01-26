GVRD board approves special May election to extend Measure K

Vallejo voters should expect to receive a ballot in the mail this May after the Greater Vallejo Recreation District Board of Directors voted Thursday to call for a special election in an effort to extend Measure K. Narrowly approved in 2012, Measure K levies a $48 per parcel tax on most Vallejo homes generating $2 million annually for the GVRD budget. GVRD General Manager Shane McAffee said the Solano County Registrar of Voters quoted a price of about $600,000 to handle the special election.

