GVRD board approves special May elect...

GVRD board approves special May election to extend Measure K

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

Vallejo voters should expect to receive a ballot in the mail this May after the Greater Vallejo Recreation District Board of Directors voted Thursday to call for a special election in an effort to extend Measure K. Narrowly approved in 2012, Measure K levies a $48 per parcel tax on most Vallejo homes generating $2 million annually for the GVRD budget. GVRD General Manager Shane McAffee said the Solano County Registrar of Voters quoted a price of about $600,000 to handle the special election.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vallejo Together, partners, unveil cityÂ’s new h... (Apr '16) 47 min betty 14
Supervisor asks commission to deny south Vallej... 4 hr My Little Friend 20
School Board test on Wednesday 4 hr Harry 9
Willie Brown: SF could be at the top of Trump's... 5 hr I LOVE America 4
Mike Haworth: A Few Reminders 6 hr sam junior 3
Vallejo's second homicide of 2017 is an officer... 18 hr Bye bye 14
Matier & Ross: Bay Area was heading for sanctua... 22 hr hate them all 3
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,199 • Total comments across all topics: 278,394,046

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC