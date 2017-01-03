Groups hope to increase walking safet...

Groups hope to increase walking safety in Vallejo

2017-01-03

Residents, community leaders, business owners, and the entire community will have a chance to improve walking safety in the city of Vallejo. Open to the public, a Community Pedestrian Safety Training seminar is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21 at the Vallejo Community Center, 225 Amador St. Those in attendance will participate in a group walk audit, along a one-mile route near a local park, identifying issues facing people walking in Vallejo, including faded crosswalks, missing curb ramps, damaged sidewalks, street crossing timings, and blighted properties, organizers announced Monday.

