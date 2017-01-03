Groups hope to increase walking safety in Vallejo
Residents, community leaders, business owners, and the entire community will have a chance to improve walking safety in the city of Vallejo. Open to the public, a Community Pedestrian Safety Training seminar is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21 at the Vallejo Community Center, 225 Amador St. Those in attendance will participate in a group walk audit, along a one-mile route near a local park, identifying issues facing people walking in Vallejo, including faded crosswalks, missing curb ramps, damaged sidewalks, street crossing timings, and blighted properties, organizers announced Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paula McConnell: Just say 'Vallejo'
|34 min
|im felling sammie
|29
|'Audit the Fed' May Finally Pass Congress
|2 hr
|Mammy tol ya
|4
|Spesnatz Marches at Inaug
|2 hr
|Now WE Know
|1
|Vallejo animal shelter seeks sandbagging volunt...
|11 hr
|Connie
|30
|Claim: Trump 'Threatens Mental Health of Young ...
|12 hr
|Jelly
|8
|Rapper convicted in Mac Dre-related slaying (Jul '08)
|23 hr
|epa
|147
|Governor preps to release budget amid uncertainty
|23 hr
|another lie
|2
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC