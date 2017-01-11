Grieving mom offers reward for information leading to arrest of suspects
The family of a slain Vallejo man is offering a $30,000 reward to anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects in the case. Eric Reyes, 18, was shot and killed around 11:25 a.m. near the intersection of Springs Road and Heartwood on Feb. 6, 2016, after an apparent altercation with another driver, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Pablo Commander has been arrested on domest...
|4 hr
|CBS
|3
|Vallejo police lieutenant takes San Pablo job
|7 hr
|No comment
|3
|Reflect on the good times in Vallejo past & pre... (Oct '08)
|8 hr
|zippydedodah
|1,066
|Blu Homes to leave big, blue Mare Island building
|9 hr
|Sammie Sezz
|9
|Rapper convicted in Mac Dre-related slaying (Jul '08)
|12 hr
|All
|149
|Supervisors 'frustrated' with homelessness prog...
|12 hr
|backstabber
|6
|Xavier Becerra promises he's "got your back" as...
|12 hr
|backstabber
|4
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC