Grieving mom offers reward for information leading to arrest of suspects

The family of a slain Vallejo man is offering a $30,000 reward to anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects in the case. Eric Reyes, 18, was shot and killed around 11:25 a.m. near the intersection of Springs Road and Heartwood on Feb. 6, 2016, after an apparent altercation with another driver, police said.

