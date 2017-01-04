Good Samaritans Relocate Monarch Butt...

Good Samaritans Relocate Monarch Butterflies to Sunny Santa Cruz

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Indybay.org

This is a story about how eight monarch butterflies escaped the freezing temperatures of Vacaville, Calif., and hitchhiked to sunny Santa Cruz, thanks to Good Samaritans Rita LeRoy and Walter Rockholt of Vallejo. Photo: Rita LeRoy releases newly eclosed monarch butterflies in Santa Cruz.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Indybay.org.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anne Carr: From hope to despair 31 min Kurshan 14 Arrests 9
McConnell selected as Vallejo's vice mayor 1 hr Kurshan 14 Arrests 27
Woman has purse stolen at Denny's in Vallejo 1 hr Black lives matter 13
Pure Hate 1 hr Kurshan 14 Arrests 3
News Man shot after alleged altercation in Burger Ki... 4 hr Wanglow 13
Trump's deportation vow spurs California farmer... 6 hr that is right 5
Bob Sampayan sworn in as new Vallejo mayor 6 hr that is right 5
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Solano County was issued at January 05 at 2:05PM PST

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,670 • Total comments across all topics: 277,642,357

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC