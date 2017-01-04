Good Samaritans Relocate Monarch Butterflies to Sunny Santa Cruz
This is a story about how eight monarch butterflies escaped the freezing temperatures of Vacaville, Calif., and hitchhiked to sunny Santa Cruz, thanks to Good Samaritans Rita LeRoy and Walter Rockholt of Vallejo. Photo: Rita LeRoy releases newly eclosed monarch butterflies in Santa Cruz.
