Good News: Avelino accepted to Univer...

Good News: Avelino accepted to University of the Cumberlands

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Daily Republic

Shelly Avelino of Vallejo was accepted to the University of the Cumberlands for the upcoming academic year. UC welcomes Shelly, a current student at Benicia High School, to the class of 2021.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pure Hate 8 hr Honky behave 4
Auto Repair Shop 11 hr Mike 2
Vallejo animal shelter seeks sandbagging volunt... 11 hr Anon 12
Reflect on the good times in Vallejo past & pre... (Oct '08) 13 hr OK Im Sam 1,056
Federal Proposal Would Strip Funds from Sanctua... 14 hr Trump Win Official 7
Teens robbed, one pistol-whipped in Vallejo 15 hr Birds Landing Bob 11
News Man shot after alleged altercation in Burger Ki... 19 hr Real Sammie 18
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,097 • Total comments across all topics: 277,681,856

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC