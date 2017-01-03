Good News: Avelino accepted to University of the Cumberlands
Shelly Avelino of Vallejo was accepted to the University of the Cumberlands for the upcoming academic year. UC welcomes Shelly, a current student at Benicia High School, to the class of 2021.
