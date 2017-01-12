Goleta Mayor, New Councilmen Talk Policy at Chamber of Commerce Roundtable Event
Water, government transparency and protecting community character are a few of the priorities listed by Paula Perotte, Stuart Kasdin and Kyle Richards Recently elected councilman Kyle Richards, right, discusses the values he learned from his father that he plans to utilize in his office. Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte, left and Councilman Stuart Kasdin also attended a Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce event Wednesday.
