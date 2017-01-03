Free quit smoking classes scheduled
The Solano County Department of Health and Social Services, Health Promotion and Community Wellness Bureau is offering free stop smoking classes for Solano County residents. The County's “Kick the Butts” smoking cessation program is a series of five classes for adults that focuses on overcoming nicotine addiction by using support systems, rewards, nutrition and stress reduction, all in a friendly and comfortable setting.
