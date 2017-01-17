Free pedstrian safety training set for Vallejo
In an effort to help make it safer to walk in the city of Vallejo, a free Community Pedestrian Safety Training is planned for Saturday at the Vallejo Community Center, 225 Amador St., organizers announced. The 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. event is open to the public and community members are encouraged to attend to learn about street elements important to walking safety and how to increase walking in Vallejo neighborhoods and the broader community, they said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vallejo police release sketch of pawnshop murde...
|3 hr
|Kurshan 14 Arrests
|5
|Free pedstrian safety training set for Vallejo
|3 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Police interrupt Vallejo home invasion robbery (Oct '12)
|3 hr
|jam fan
|30
|Former Vallejo police officer arrested for dome...
|3 hr
|Kurshan 14 Arrests
|20
|Judge orders Vallejo police to turn over eviden...
|3 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Sanctuary Cities Are Risk for Taxpayers, WarnsÂ…...
|4 hr
|could be
|2
|Democrats: Left in the Lurch
|9 hr
|rats
|3
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC