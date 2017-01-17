Free pedstrian safety training set for Vallejo

In an effort to help make it safer to walk in the city of Vallejo, a free Community Pedestrian Safety Training is planned for Saturday at the Vallejo Community Center, 225 Amador St., organizers announced. The 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. event is open to the public and community members are encouraged to attend to learn about street elements important to walking safety and how to increase walking in Vallejo neighborhoods and the broader community, they said.

