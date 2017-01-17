Frank Malifrando: Fix downtown, while...

Frank Malifrando: Fix downtown, while we still can

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

I've lived here a little over 10 years and have seen only baby steps with any positive changes. When I moved here, I used to ask people in Vallejo, “Why are you so pessimistic?” Changes were on their way.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former Vallejo police officer arrested for dome... 1 hr Sammy the turd 21
Vallejo youth activity organization seeks help ... 6 hr what would CHE do 2
Free pedstrian safety training set for Vallejo 12 hr MAGA 16
News Vallejo youth activity organization seeks help ... 13 hr MAGA 3
California Labor Market Ends 2016 On Down Note 13 hr MAGA 2
Bank executive takes over as Solano EDC chairwoman 13 hr MAGA 2
Vallejo residents react to presidential inaugur... 13 hr MAGA 7
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Solano County was issued at January 21 at 9:43AM PST

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,908 • Total comments across all topics: 278,129,888

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC