Former Vallejo, San Pablo police officer accused of domestic violence

A former Vallejo police lieutenant and San Pablo police commander was arrested in Roseville Sunday morning on suspicion of domestic violence, according to Roseville police. 56-year-old Sidney DeJesus was arrested at 12:10 a.m. and was released from Placer County Jail after posting $50,000 bond, said Roseville police spokeswoman Dee Dee Gunther.

