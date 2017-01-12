Former Vallejo police officer arrested for domestic assault

Sidney DeJesus, 56, was arrested in the early hours of Jan. 8 in Placer County for corporal injury on a spouse. At 11:42 p.m. on Jan. 7, Roseville officers responded to a domestic violence assault that had just occurred at a home on the west side of the city, according to a Roseville Police Department news release.

