Former Vallejo police officer arreste...

Former Vallejo police officer arrested for domestic assault

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

Sidney DeJesus, 56, was arrested in the early hours of Jan. 8 in Placer County for corporal injury on a spouse. At 11:42 p.m. on Jan. 7, Roseville officers responded to a domestic violence assault that had just occurred at a home on the west side of the city, according to a Roseville Police Department news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vallejo School trustees pull request to change ... 5 min south vallejo sammie 2
USPS got earful about need for downtown post of... 9 min south vallejo sammie 2
Revolution: Bernie Fans Try to Take Over CA Dem... 2 hr Anonymous 1
NYT Freaks Out That 4 Silicon Valley PACs Backe... 2 hr Anonymous 1
Why tuition increases make sense at UC and CSU 2 hr Anonymous 1
Can't tell if it's fake news or the real thing? 2 hr Anonymous 1
Former Vallejo police officer arrested for alle... 2 hr Anonymous 1
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Solano County was issued at January 12 at 3:41PM PST

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,814 • Total comments across all topics: 277,864,078

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC