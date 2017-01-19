Federal grant plants the seeds for a ...

Federal grant plants the seeds for a healthier Solano County

Solano County is becoming a healthier place to live, learn, work and play thanks to the work of many in our community and a federal grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention . These federal funds have planted seeds throughout the county and in more than 35 other communities around the nation.

