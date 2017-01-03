Faraday Future claims Tesla-beating supercar
Faraday Future staked its claim to the world's fastest electric car with its FF91 production model, showing footage of it outracing Tesla Motors Inc.'s Model S in a glitzy event in Las Vegas. The startup electric-car maker backed by Chinese billionaire Jia Yueting is counting on its debut offering to drum up support from investors, many of whom had been invited to the Las Vegas presentation.
