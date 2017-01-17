Empty American Canyon City Council se...

Empty American Canyon City Council seat to be filled by app process

AMERICAN CANYON >> In a rare split decision, the city council voted to fill the seat vacated by Belia Ramos' election to the Napa County Board of Supervisors by an open application process, though most speakers on the issue said they favored appointing Joan Bennett, the third-highest vote-getter in the November election.

