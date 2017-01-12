Editorial: In Vallejo and beyond, the...

Editorial: In Vallejo and beyond, the legend, lessons of MLK more important than ever

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

Each year on the third Monday in January this space is filled with prose extolling the life and achievements of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. While it is indeed the day the nation has set aside to honor King, such editorials somehow seem trite and even redundant. In certainly won't be redundant Monday in Vallejo, where this year's parade and celebration honoring the legendary civil rights icon focuses on community building.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Community members honored at Vallejo Sister Cit... 1 hr trumpourcountry 11
funniest thing ever 3 hr AIDS Raging 2
Worel seeks to replace Vallejo school board pre... 5 hr RuscalFlatts 53
News Former Vallejo police officer arrested for dome... Sun FF in RC 13
thank GOD he is finally gone Sun Anon 3
Jerry Brown Wants 42% Gas Tax Hike to Bail Out ... Sun GEE 3
CA High-Speed Rail: Over Budget, Behind Schedule Sun was your money 2
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Solano County was issued at January 16 at 1:32PM PST

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,565 • Total comments across all topics: 277,974,532

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC