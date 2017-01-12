Editorial: In Vallejo and beyond, the legend, lessons of MLK more important than ever

Each year on the third Monday in January this space is filled with prose extolling the life and achievements of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. While it is indeed the day the nation has set aside to honor King, such editorials somehow seem trite and even redundant. In certainly won't be redundant Monday in Vallejo, where this year's parade and celebration honoring the legendary civil rights icon focuses on community building.

