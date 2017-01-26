Drug charges dismissed against four a...

Drug charges dismissed against four arrested during Vacaville probation search

Read more: The Reporter

During a brief court appearance Friday in the Solano County Superior courtroom of Judge John B. Ellis, four suspects saw their charges dismissed by the District Attorney's Office. Eric Bass, 56, of Vacaville, Richard Muller, 32, of Vallejo, James Scott, 32, of Sunnyvale, Virginia Perez, 48, of Vacaville, and Johnathan Mendez, 27, of Woodland, were arrested Jan. 11 in the 5200 block of Maple Road.

