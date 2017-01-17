Davis to host retirement dinner; rais...

Davis to host retirement dinner; raise funds for youth

There are 3 comments on the Vallejo Times-Herald story from 15 hrs ago, titled Davis to host retirement dinner; raise funds for youth. In it, Vallejo Times-Herald reports that:

Even though he isn't Vallejo's mayor anymore, that isn't stopping Osby Davis from helping the city's youth. A retirement dinner on Saturday, honoring Davis' nine years as mayor, will be used to raise money for several youth initiatives in the city of Vallejo.

gimmethatmoney

Vallejo, CA

#1 6 hrs ago
What a great guy Osby is!
always the same

Vallejo, CA

#2 5 hrs ago
gimmethatmoney wrote:
What a great guy Osby is!
" was ! "
Anon

Vallejo, CA

#3 2 hrs ago
Helping vallejos youth?! Hahahahaha. The town slid further into ghetto status under his watch. It's a little late now.

