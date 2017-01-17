Davis to host retirement dinner; raise funds for youth
Vallejo Times-Herald reports that:
Even though he isn't Vallejo's mayor anymore, that isn't stopping Osby Davis from helping the city's youth. A retirement dinner on Saturday, honoring Davis' nine years as mayor, will be used to raise money for several youth initiatives in the city of Vallejo.
#1 6 hrs ago
What a great guy Osby is!
#2 5 hrs ago
#3 2 hrs ago
Helping vallejos youth?! Hahahahaha. The town slid further into ghetto status under his watch. It's a little late now.
