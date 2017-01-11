Council to review PB status, move funding around
Vallejo's newly seated city council will be given an update on Participatory Budgeting projects and the Cycle 4 process. In addition, the council is asked to approve two resolutions declaring several previously funded projects as “closed,” and moving unspent monies to the general fund.
