Council to receive presentation on water rate increase
The Vallejo City Council will receive information Tuesday night about a proposed water rate increase, officials hope to apply later this year. Vallejo's Water Fund has routinely incurred an annual deficit of $5 million, with reserves being used to sustain the city's water system, according to city staff.
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vallejo youth activity organization seeks help ...
|2 hr
|what would CHE do
|2
|Free pedstrian safety training set for Vallejo
|9 hr
|MAGA
|16
|Vallejo youth activity organization seeks help ...
|10 hr
|MAGA
|3
|California Labor Market Ends 2016 On Down Note
|10 hr
|MAGA
|2
|Bank executive takes over as Solano EDC chairwoman
|10 hr
|MAGA
|2
|Vallejo residents react to presidential inaugur...
|10 hr
|MAGA
|7
|Council to receive presentation on water rate i...
|11 hr
|im sammie
|6
