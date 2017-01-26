Council to interview commission applicants
After re-opening the application period for the Commission on Culture and the Arts last October, the Vallejo City Council will hold a second round of interviews on Monday. According to the city, additional applications were sought “to garner specific interest from members of the city's diverse cultural institutions and communities.” “We had an amazing response from our arts community, and we appreciate all the individuals who stepped up to apply,” wrote then-Vallejo Mayor Osby Davis in the October news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Willie Brown: SF could be at the top of Trump's...
|14 min
|Purple Haze
|3
|Vallejo's second homicide of 2017 is an officer...
|4 hr
|Bye bye
|14
|Supervisor asks commission to deny south Vallej...
|6 hr
|Why Be Real
|17
|School Board test on Wednesday
|6 hr
|Schools Sunk
|8
|Matier & Ross: Bay Area was heading for sanctua...
|9 hr
|hate them all
|3
|Mike Haworth: A Few Reminders
|11 hr
|GOB Mailman
|2
|California Democrats Threaten to Stop Paying Fe...
|12 hr
|GEE
|3
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC