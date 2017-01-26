Council to interview commission appli...

Council to interview commission applicants

21 hrs ago

After re-opening the application period for the Commission on Culture and the Arts last October, the Vallejo City Council will hold a second round of interviews on Monday. According to the city, additional applications were sought “to garner specific interest from members of the city's diverse cultural institutions and communities.” “We had an amazing response from our arts community, and we appreciate all the individuals who stepped up to apply,” wrote then-Vallejo Mayor Osby Davis in the October news release.

