Classes still available at Vallejo Center
SCC is currently accepting registration for credit classes for the spring term which begins on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Admissions and registration services are available at the Vallejo Center between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, officials added. The Vallejo Center will also be open this Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon to assist students with reregistration and to answer any questions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paula McConnell: Just say 'Vallejo'
|7 hr
|Hetero
|24
|Vallejo animal shelter seeks sandbagging volunt...
|7 hr
|Connie
|30
|'Audit the Fed' May Finally Pass Congress
|7 hr
|Knat first cav
|3
|Claim: Trump 'Threatens Mental Health of Young ...
|7 hr
|Jelly
|8
|Rapper convicted in Mac Dre-related slaying (Jul '08)
|19 hr
|epa
|147
|Governor preps to release budget amid uncertainty
|19 hr
|another lie
|2
|Man wounded in daytime shooting in Vallejo
|20 hr
|Wanglow
|7
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC