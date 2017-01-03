Classes still available at Vallejo Ce...

Classes still available at Vallejo Center

SCC is currently accepting registration for credit classes for the spring term which begins on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Admissions and registration services are available at the Vallejo Center between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, officials added. The Vallejo Center will also be open this Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon to assist students with reregistration and to answer any questions.

