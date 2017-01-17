Church Notes: Jan. 21, 2017
Worship and children's church 11 a.m. and worship 6 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Wednesday, 1147 Broadway St. FAIRFIELD - Worship 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Wednesday at 1731 N. Texas St., Suite E. God's Kitchen serves a community meal at 2:30 p.m. Sundays. A community clothing closet opens at 1:30 p.m. Sundays.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White House
|16 min
|Homeless Bob
|7
|VCUSD eyes replacing paging system
|6 hr
|im feelin sammie
|8
|Reflect on the good times in Vallejo past & pre... (Oct '08)
|9 hr
|Wanglow
|1,081
|Free pedstrian safety training set for Vallejo
|10 hr
|Horses Mouth
|12
|Tiburon police intercept trio after burglary at...
|11 hr
|moms trailer spac...
|6
|138k Russians at Inauguration
|11 hr
|dont use my name ...
|1
|Brown Projects Economic Slowdown, Deficit In Ne...
|Thu
|MAGA
|3
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC