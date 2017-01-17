Church Notes: Jan. 21, 2017

Church Notes: Jan. 21, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: The Daily Republic

Worship and children's church 11 a.m. and worship 6 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Wednesday, 1147 Broadway St. FAIRFIELD - Worship 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Wednesday at 1731 N. Texas St., Suite E. God's Kitchen serves a community meal at 2:30 p.m. Sundays. A community clothing closet opens at 1:30 p.m. Sundays.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
White House 16 min Homeless Bob 7
VCUSD eyes replacing paging system 6 hr im feelin sammie 8
Reflect on the good times in Vallejo past & pre... (Oct '08) 9 hr Wanglow 1,081
Free pedstrian safety training set for Vallejo 10 hr Horses Mouth 12
News Tiburon police intercept trio after burglary at... 11 hr moms trailer spac... 6
138k Russians at Inauguration 11 hr dont use my name ... 1
Brown Projects Economic Slowdown, Deficit In Ne... Thu MAGA 3
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,397 • Total comments across all topics: 278,094,687

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC