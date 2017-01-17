Bookstore offering chance for residen...

Bookstore offering chance for residents to express themselves

Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

Local residents will have a chance to express themselves through literature or poetry on Saturday regarding the 45th Presidential Inauguration. “The bookstore will be something like an open mike,” explained Vallejo Bookstore co-owner Dave Tilton, in a news release.

