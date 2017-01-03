Bob Sampayan sworn in as new Vallejo ...

Bob Sampayan sworn in as new Vallejo mayor

The city transitioned into the Bob Sampayan era Tuesday night as the first term council member was sworn in as Vallejo's mayor. A catalogue of elected officials, and prominent residents were on hand to witness Mayor Osby Davis preside over his final council meeting.

Vallejo, CA

