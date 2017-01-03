Bob Sampayan sworn in as new Vallejo mayor
The city transitioned into the Bob Sampayan era Tuesday night as the first term council member was sworn in as Vallejo's mayor. A catalogue of elected officials, and prominent residents were on hand to witness Mayor Osby Davis preside over his final council meeting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
