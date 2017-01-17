Benicia police officer receives honor...

Benicia police officer receives honor from Washington Post

19 hrs ago

BENICIA >> A local police officer has been named one of the “11 Most Inspiring” people of the year by the Washington Post. Cpl Kirk Keffer of Benicia is being recognized for his kindness to a young man from Vallejo that he discovered walking home from work one night near the Industrial Park last fall.

