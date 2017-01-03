Audubon society to host woodpecker lecture
The Napa-Solano Audubon Society is hosting a lecture and video on Tuesday exploring the foraging strategies of eight North Bay woodpecker species. The lecture will begin at 7 p.m., and take place at the Florence Douglas Senior Center, 333 Amador St. in Vallejo.
