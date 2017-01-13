Attorney In Vallejo 'Gone Girl' Civil...

Attorney In Vallejo 'Gone Girl' Civil Case Insinuates That Cops Are Withholding Evidence

There are 1 comment on the Sfist story from 10 hrs ago, titled Attorney In Vallejo 'Gone Girl' Civil Case Insinuates That Cops Are Withholding Evidence. In it, Sfist reports that:

An attorney for Denise Huskins and Aaron Quinn, the Vallejo couple victimized in that bizarre, aborted kidnapping case from March 2015 that Vallejo cops initially announced was a hoax , now says that he's been requesting the disclosure of emails from the Vallejo Police Department, and that request has only been partly fulfilled. As ABC 7 reports, he's looking for a few emails for the period of time shortly after Huskins was discovered alive and safe in Southern California on March 25, 2015, and before Lt.

Tony

Vallejo, CA

#1 7 hrs ago
Ride the cops ass Denise, they said you're a liar!
