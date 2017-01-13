Attorney In Vallejo 'Gone Girl' Civil Case Insinuates That Cops Are Withholding Evidence
An attorney for Denise Huskins and Aaron Quinn, the Vallejo couple victimized in that bizarre, aborted kidnapping case from March 2015 that Vallejo cops initially announced was a hoax , now says that he's been requesting the disclosure of emails from the Vallejo Police Department, and that request has only been partly fulfilled. As ABC 7 reports, he's looking for a few emails for the period of time shortly after Huskins was discovered alive and safe in Southern California on March 25, 2015, and before Lt.
#1 7 hrs ago
Ride the cops ass Denise, they said you're a liar!
