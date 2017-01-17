Assemblyman James Gallagher: Window of opportunity for water storage remains open
I share many of the frustrations outlined in the Vallejo Times-Herald's recent editorial, “End of drought is a wasted opportunity for California.” Despite our growing population, California hasn't built a major water project in decades. The wake-up call came in 2014 when the drought cost the state more than $2.2 billion and nearly 17,000 jobs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vallejo residents react to presidential inaugur...
|5 min
|Sammie Boy
|13
|Frank Malifrando: Fix downtown, while we still can
|6 min
|Sammie Boy
|3
|roofiess Xanies bar, Blues, oc's molly Addyis
|2 hr
|W T F
|2
|No More Marches Starting NOW
|3 hr
|as usual
|3
|Judge orders Vallejo police to turn over eviden...
|3 hr
|Guantanamo Sam
|1
|138k Russians at Inauguration
|4 hr
|Anonymous
|2
|Coming soon to Vallejo? Panera Bread, Sonic, In...
|19 hr
|GOB Mailman
|8
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC